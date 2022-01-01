Harry Styles went to circus school to prepare for new music video

Harry Styles spent a month at circus school to prepare him for the epic stunts in his upcoming music video.

The 'As It Was' hitmaker's new promo will see him fly high in the air and perform tightrope and trapeze stunts, and the former One Direction star needed to get some expert training to pull them off effortlessly, so he spent weeks at a circus school in Gravesend, Kent, England.

The video will see the 28-year-old pop star don some "really extravagant costumes", including a striking yellow jumpsuit complete with a set of matching feathered wings.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Harry has spent weeks being taught circus skills for this video — he wanted it to be a real spectacle.

“It is probably his most expensive video yet because as well as all the rehearsals, it was a huge set with loads of extras and really extravagant costumes. He had to really make sure he was strong enough to do the stunts like the tightrope and trapeze, because it requires incredible upper- body and core strength.”

The 'Kiwi' singer - who releases his third solo album, 'Harry's House', on May 20 - is already fit but but the acrobatic stunts "really pushed him to his limits".

The source added: “Harry is in good shape as it is, because he needs to be fighting fit for his energetic performances.

“He goes to the gym all the time and goes swimming practically every day. But this video really pushed him to his limits.

“It’s been a real undertaking and the finished product will prove why he’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world.”