Emeli Sandé wants to 'heal people' with her new album

Emeli Sandé wants to "heal people through music" after the pandemic.



The 35-year-old singer - whose latest record 'Let's Say For Instance' was released on May 6 - admitted she'd been thinking about her friends working as doctors during the global health crisis, and wanted to do what she could to help.



Appearing on 'The Rebecca Judd Show' on Apple Music 1, she said: "I really want to give people release with the music and definitely during lockdown, because I used to study medicine.



"I have a lot of friends who are now doctors and obviously we're talking about the NHS so much, the frontline workers.



"I was like, 'Whoa, what is my use? Music is a wonderful thing for entertaining and it's... I'm privileged and I love to make music. It's great for me, but what am I actually giving to people, and how can I heal through the music?'



"So, that was something that was always on my mind. Through the music, how can I connect and heal and give something beyond entertainment?"



Emeli revealed her goal was give people "a bit of freedom" through listening to the record, and take them on a journey.



She added: "I just want to give people a headspace from the beginning of the album to the end, just a bit of freedom and a place where they can feel encouraged, inspired, and also just have a bit of fun."



Meanwhile, the title of the album came from a desire to "inspire thought and being in control of your destiny".



She explained: "I think a lot of people get stuck in depression or low vibrations because they just don't think a better or brighter future is possible.



"So, I was like, 'Okay, let's say for instance it is.' Forget all the things that will... logically it's not going to happen, it's... Let's say for instance, you do deserve a great life. Let's say for instance, you do deserve love in your life.



"The future is going to be amazing. Let's just say for instance, so it can just place that little bit of that spec of hope in someone's head and then we move forward."