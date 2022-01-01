Dua Lipa to focus on 'being good with being alone' following Anwar Hadid split

Dua Lipa wants the next chapter of her life to be about "truly being good with being alone".

The Levitating singer began dating model Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, in June 2019 and it was reported that they broke up in December.

In her new cover interview with U.S. Vogue magazine, she didn't address their breakup directly but stated that she was single and content with her relationship status. However, she admitted she wants to be better at enjoying her own company.

"The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," she shared, before recalling how she took herself on a date to a New York restaurant and wrote about it for her subscription newsletter Service95.

"Some people on the internet were like, 'Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.' And I think that's amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident," Dua confessed. "But it was a big step for me. I was nervous - like, what am I gonna do? I don't want to be on my phone."

The 26-year-old, who has previously dated singer Paul Klein and chef Isaac Carew, next plans to go to the cinema on her own.

"I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?" she explained, before the journalist added, "And not have it be like, this sad woman, she doesn't have..." to which Dua chipped in, "A man. Yeah. F**k that."