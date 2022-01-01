Jack Harlow wants to leave Emma Chamberlain flirting video 'up to interpretation'

Jack Harlow wants to leave the video of him flirting with Emma Chamberlain "up to interpretation".

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, host Jimmy asked the First Class rapper about the viral footage of him telling the YouTube personality "love you" during an interview on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month.

While many fans have speculated that Jack was pursuing Emma, he refused to clarify his intentions.

"That's like a piece of art because there are so many ways to interpret that. Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head. So, I'll leave it up to interpretation," he said cryptically.

When Jimmy questioned Jack whether he tells everyone he loves them, the 24-year-old continued, "Only if I love them. I have a lot of warmth to share."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the star discussed what it was like to collaborate with Lil Nas X on the hit single Industry Baby.

"I knew Industry Baby was going to be special. In fact, when I was writing the verse I kept on saying, 'This is going to be number one,'" he smiled, adding that he enjoys performing alongside the Old Town Road hitmaker. "You gotta bring your A-game to stand out. He's just so powerful."