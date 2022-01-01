Dua Lipa has written half of her next album

Dua Lipa has revealed her third album is half-written.



The New Rules singer revealed in a cover interview with U.S. Vogue magazine that she has been working on new music and has made good progress on her follow-up to 2020's Future Nostalgia.



When asked if it will be different to her previous work, Dua hinted that her new material will be mature and outspoken.



"I've definitely grown up. Overall, whether it's sonically or in terms of the themes, I've matured. It's like I'm coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It's about understanding what I want," she stated.



Dua released Future Nostalgia just after the pandemic struck in March 2020 and she had to postpone the tour a few times before it finally began in February. The 26-year-old admitted that while she feels excited witnessing her fans reacting to the music, she does feel like she's moved on a little from those tracks.



"I didn't get to see people's reaction to the album in real life. So being on tour and seeing the crowds is like, 'Oh, it was a really big album.' I get so excited seeing people coming together as a collective," the singer shared.



"For two years we were frozen. I didn't get to really do these songs in the way that I'd envisioned them, and now that I've been able to put a show around it, it feels new to me. But there are also ways I feel I'm moving on a little bit. Especially now that I've started writing again and working on new music."



The Future Nostalgia Tour concludes in November.