Sean 'Diddy' Combs launches R&B label Love Records

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has launched a new record label dedicated to R&B music.



The Last Night hitmaker will launch Love Records with a forthcoming album, which will be released in conjunction with Motown Records.



"Music has always been my first love; Love Records is the next chapter about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life," Diddy said in a statement. "For the label, I'm focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album, and I'm excited to add to its legacy."



According to Billboard, the rapper will serve as the executive producer, curator and A&R (Artists & Repertoire) for his label's first album, which will be released this summer.



"This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century's most important voices in music and culture. To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental," added Motown Records CEO/chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam.



Love Records will focus solely focus on the R&B genre and release singles and collaborative projects with artists, producers, and songwriters. Diddy will also continue to oversee his long-running Bad Boy Entertainment label.



The announcement marks Diddy's official return to music and comes days before he hosts the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.