Harry Styles aims for sixth consecutive week at Number 1 as Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' readies to vault into the Top 10





Harry Styles is racing ahead of the competition once again – he’s looking to secure a massive sixth consecutive week at Number 1 with As It Was.



But could Harry’s bestie Lizzo about to enter the conversation as a future challenger for the top? About Damn Time could be this week’s big climber – up 11 to Number 4.



Taylor Swift’s surprise release This Love (Taylor’s Version) is set to become this week’s highest new entry, currently at Number 12.



David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill’s Crazy What Love Can Do is also on the rise, up to a new peak of Number 16 at the midweek mark.



And following the debut of this second studio album Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow could secure two new entries; Churchill Downs featuring Drake (17) and Dua Lipa (24).



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.