Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato expecting baby girl

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are gearing up to welcome a baby girl.

The Canadian singer and Argentine actress announced they were expecting their fourth child in February as part of the music video for Michael's new song, I'll Never Not Love You.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, the star revealed the sex of the impending arrival.

"I haven't told anybody, you are the first two people that I would have told outside of my family," he said to James and fellow guest Anthony Anderson. "It's a girl! I feel so much better now not having to keep it in. People keep interviewing me and (asking), 'Do you have any names?' They always try to get the answer."

Michael, 46, and Luisana, 34, are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.