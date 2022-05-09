Biffy Clyro pull Los Angeles gig 'due to illness within the band'

Biffy Clyro were forced to cancel the last date of their North American tour "due to an illness within the band".



The Scottish rock outfit - comprising Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - were "devastated" to have to pull out of their planned performance at The Belasco Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night (09.05.22), but have promised to make it up to their LA fans.



A social media statement read: “We are devastated to announce that we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel tonight’s show in Los Angeles due to an illness within the band.



“We were really looking forward to playing in Los Angeles at the end of a great USA tour and promise we will make it up to you. Love, Simon, James and Ben x.”



The 'Bubbles' rockers - who released their ninth studio album, 'The Myth Of The Happily Ever After', in October - did not disclose which member of the band is poorly.



Support band Dead Poet Society sent their well-wishes to them.



Re-sharing the statement to their social media pages, the Boston rockers added: "We hope everyone in Biffy's camp is safe and resting up.



"It was an honor to tour with such an insanely talented band.



"They are great guys and we had an amazing time.



"Thank you for the opportunity! Rest up guys! (sic)"



The 15-city tour kicked off on April 17 in Chicago.