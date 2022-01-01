Cardi B insists Rihanna doesn't need motherhood advice as it 'comes naturally'

Cardi B has insisted Rihanna won't need any advice about motherhood because her instinct will take over once her baby arrives.

While leaving a restaurant in New York on Sunday, the rapper was asked by TMZ if she had any words of advice for Rihanna before the Work singer gives birth to her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Cardi replied by insisting that Rihanna doesn't need any advice because motherhood "comes naturally".

"It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once (the baby is) in there, that mother instinct comes out," she stated.

The Bodak Yellow star shares two children - three-year-old daughter Kulture and eight-month-old son Wave - with her husband Offset.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi also cleared up rumours that she's planning to quit the music industry after various controversies on social media.

"I will never leave music, no, I was talking about (leaving) the internet," she insisted. "I would never leave music, that's my bread and butter. Who gonna stop eating bread and butter?"

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in late January and is widely expected to give birth later this month.