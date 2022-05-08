Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott has been added to the lineup for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The hip-hop star just performed his first public gig since 10 people were killed at his Astroworld music festival in Texas last November.

The rapper - who is dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner - took to the stage at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, Florida to deliver a 45-minute set in the early hours of Sunday morning (08.05.22).

And this Sunday (15.05.22), the controversial star is set to take to the stage at the ceremony at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what marks his first high-profile appearance since the tragedy.

The 31-year-old music star is also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Song for the remix of ‘Goosebumps’ by HVME.

The latest additions to the bill also include Ed Sheeran and Becky G, while Elle King and Miranda Lambert will perform a duet.

The likes of Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Silk Sonic and Red Hot Chili Peppers were previously confirmed.

At the weekend, Travis started the night in the DJ booth before grabbing the mic and performing hits including 'Sicko Mode', 'Goosebumps' and 'Antidote'.

According to the New York Post's Page Six column, Travis threw money into the audience and said: "Everybody owes me a shot ... we need every stripper to report to the f****** stage right now. We need every bottle reported to this motherf****** floor."

During the set, Travis also performed the track 'Dubai S***' with rapper/singer Quavo.

TMZ reported that he played to a star-studded crowd that included will.i.am, Logan Paul, Busta Rhymes, Future, and Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Travis was thrust into the spotlight last year after eight crowd members died in a terrifying crush during the first night of his event at the NRG Park in Houston in November 2021.

Two more revellers died from their injuries in hospital in the days after the event, while 300 gig-goers were left injured.

Travis has done a number of low-key performances over the last few months - he previously performed a short guest appearance at a Coachella afterparty on April 17. He also played at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

He's also set to head the Primavera Festival in South America, which visits countries including Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Travis will play three shows in November alongside singer Lorde. Other acts on the bill for the festival include Arctic Monkeys and Bjork. According to TMZ, Travis plans to book more shows over the summer.