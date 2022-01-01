Camila Cabello to headline Champions League final opening ceremony

Camila Cabello is to headline the Opening Ceremony of the UEFA Champions League soccer final later this month.

The Havana singer will perform a five-minute medley of her chart-topping hits at the Stade de France in Paris on 28 May to help kick off one of the world's biggest sporting events.

"I'm so excited to be taking to the stage at UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month!" Camila said in a statement. "I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world - I can't wait!"

The performance will be a carnival-themed celebration, brought to life through a colourful display of costumes and a high-energy choreographed routine. Camila will be accompanied by dancers and musicians for the spectacular event.

"Pepsi has been working with UEFA to build the Opening Ceremony platform since 2016 and we're delighted to be returning to live stadium shows and bringing Camila Cabello to the stage this year," added Pepsi's Global Marketing Vice President, Eric Melis.

Camila is also supporting #Football4Refugees, an appeal launched by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to unite the global soccer community to raise funds for displaced people around the world. She will raise awareness of the initiative by promoting the Pass It On social media campaign.

The UEFA Champions League final is between Liverpool and Real Madrid.