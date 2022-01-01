Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby dies

Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby has died at the age of 31.

The Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds frontman released a statement on Monday in which he announced the sad news.

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," he commented. "We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

A cause of death was not announced.

Jethro grew up with his mother, Beau Lazenby, in Melbourne, Australia and did not meet his father until he was around seven years old.

In March, the model/photographer was arrested for assaulting his mother and her home. According to the Herald Sun, he was released from custody last Friday.

As part of the case, Jethro's lawyers argued that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and the condition had affected his judgment.

Nick, 64, is also father to son Luke, 30, from his marriage to Viviane Carneiro, and shares Earl, 21, with his current wife, Susie Bick.

Back in 2015, Nick and Susie's son Arthur died at the age of 15 after falling from a cliff near Brighton in the U.K.

An inquest into his passing heard that he had taken the hallucinogenic drug LSD prior to the fall.