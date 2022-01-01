Camila Cabello to headline UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony

Camila Cabello is set to headline the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi MAX.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker is set to take to the stage at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28, for a five-minute carnival-themed set.

The former Fifth Harmony star will perform a medley of her chart-topping hits alongside new releases from her recently-released third solo album, 'Familia'.

The 25-year-old pop star commented: "I'm so excited to be taking to the stage at UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world - I can't wait!"

Ahead of the final, sponsors Pepsi MAX have shared a short video via YouTube to give fans a taste of what to expect.

In the clip, the 'Havana' hitmaker can be seen surrounded by vibrant visuals inspired by the Oaxaca carnival in Mexico, as she magically switches from a blue halter dress to a pink flamenco-style gown.

A press release notes that: "The vibrant colours have purposefully been used to channel the feeling of togetherness and celebrate people of all walks of life coming together, showcasing how the power of music and sport can unite people all around the world."

Pepsi's Global Marketing Vice President, Eric Melis said: "Pepsi MAX has been working with UEFA to build the Opening Ceremony platform since 2016 and we're delighted to be returning to live stadium shows and bringing Camila Cabello to the stage this year. Pepsi MAX has a long and rich heritage in entertainment and this year's show will not disappoint as we bring elements of Camila's Latina spirit to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year."

The 'Bam Bam' singer is also among several music and football talent who will be supporting #Football4Refugees, an appeal launched by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to unite the global football community to raise funds for displaced people around the world.

Pepsi MAX has partnered with UNHCR, and PepsiCo's philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, to donate $1million to #Football4Refugees bringing the company's total humanitarian relief pledged to the global refugee crisis to nearly $15 million. Camila will support the initiative by participating in the brand's 'Pass It On' social initiative, which will see the singer post a short clip across her social channels encouraging her online followers to donate to the cause. More information can be found via https://donate.unhcr.org/global/en/football4refugees.

The 2021 UEFA Champions League Final in Portugal saw helmet-wearing DJ Marshmello headline the Opening Ceremony.