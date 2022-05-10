Paolo Nutini announces first English show in 7 years

Paolo Nutini has announced his first English show in seven years.

The 'New Shoes' hitmaker's intimate UK comeback tour kicks off on May 14 at Sheffield’s The Leadmill, which has been threatened with eviction by their landlords.

A petition was recently launched to help save the popular venue in South Yorkshire, England - which was hit hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the Scottish singer-songwriter will show his support at the weekend.

Paolo will then make London's legendary 100 Club his home between May 16 and May 20, before returning to his homeland for two consecutive shows at Corran Halls in Oban, Scotland, kicking off on May 27.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Tuesday (10.05.22) and are expected to sell out fast.

The 35-year-old star is also set to support Liam Gallagher at Knebworth on June 3, while he has a number of festival appearances this summer, including Glasgow's TRNSMT and Portsmouth's Victorious Festival.

Paolo - whose last studio album was 2014's ‘Caustic Love’ - is known for giving back and previously helped to save a local record store in his hometown of Paisley.

Paolo played to a handful of lucky gig-goers at the store on Causeyside Street in 2017.

He said at the time: “We want to encourage that thing of making the trip to your local record store.

“It’s easy to go on iTunes or Spotify and get a song.

“It’s not like I have a record out that I’m trying to sell. The idea is you buy any music in the shop. You spend a fiver, you get a token. A tenner, you get two. £20 and you get four. Each token is a chance to win.

“I like the idea of rocking up with a kit and a couple of amps and doing it as a four-piece but keeping it electric. We’ll get in, have the chance to say hi and maybe conjure up a couple of surprises too."

Paolo Nutini's May UK tour dates:

14 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

16 – London, 100 Club

17 – London, 100 Club

19 – London, 100 Club

20 – London, 100 Club

27 – Oban, Corran Halls

28 – Oban, Corran Halls