U2's Bono and The Edge perform at bomb shelter in Kyiv

U2's Bono and The Edge performed a 40-minute set at a metro station being used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Irish rockers were invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the war-torn country amid Russia's ongoing invasion, and crowds gathered as they played Khreshchatyk station to show their support.

The setlist included 1987's 'With or Without You' and a moving rendition of Ben E King's ‘Stand By Me’ with Ukrainian singer Taras Topolia, who became a soldier defending her country after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country on February 24.

They changed the word 'me' for 'Ukraine' in videos of the performance shared on social media.

Frontman Bono, 61, also shared a message of support with the Ukrainians.

He said: "The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.”

The 'Vertigo' hitmaker has faith that the young people of Russia will help put a stop to Putin's despicable actions.

In an interview with Sky News, he said: “I think that the people in Russia. .. younger people know what’s going on. I trust in the younger people in Russia to throw this man out of his office, that is so high and is so low, right now.”

After blitzing the capital of Kyiv, Putin's forces have moved on to the east of the country.

Many metro stations have been turned into bomb shelters for Ukrainians to escape the shelling.

U2 are not the only music stars doing their bit to support Ukraine.

Last week, Ed Sheeran released a remix of '2step' featuring Ukrainian band Antytila to raise funds for Music Saves UA.

The 31-year-old megastar joined forces with the band-turned-soldiers after they reached out to ask to collaborate with the Grammy winner on social media.

The remix of the track from Ed's fifth studio album, '=', comes with a visualiser featuring Antytila, who also directed and produced it.

Over the next 12 months, worldwide record royalties from YouTube streams of the official visualiser, and Warner Music’s proceeds from such streams, will be donated to the non-profit, Music Saves UA, the fundraising project created to provide immediate humanitarian help to Ukrainians caught up in the conflict.

After exchanging messages on social media, it was decided that Antytila would add their own poignant verse, a message of hope, in Ukrainian.

Ed filmed the official video for ‘2step’ featuring Lil Baby in Kyiv, Ukraine last year.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker is planning more remixes with a host of artists in the coming weeks.