Camila Cabello to headline benefit concert for legal fund challenging 'Don't Say Gay' law

Camila Cabello is to headline a benefit concert launching the Protect Our Kids legal fund challenging Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.



According to Variety, the Havana hitmaker has partnered with leaders at Equality Florida and Lambda Legal on the emergency fund, which has been founded to help protect students and families impacted by the state's controversial Parental Rights in Education Act.



"As someone who grew up and still lives in Florida, I am appalled that my home state is putting the health and lives of young Floridians at risk by passing this law and inviting discrimination into our schools. We must protect every student and respect every family," she said in a statement to the outlet. "I am so grateful to all of our founding partners who are standing in solidarity with LGBTQ youth and families and raising money for the Protect All Kids Fund to help Lambda Legal and Equality Florida stop this hateful law."



The bill - signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in March - bans teachers from mentions sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third grade in public school districts.



The concert, set to take place in West Hollywood on 8 May, will also feature performances from Shea Diamond, RuPaul's Drag Race favourite Valentina, and a local youth choir.