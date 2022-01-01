Driver pleads guilty over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father

The driver who killed Nicki Minaj's father in a hit-and-run has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Charles Polevich turned himself in to authorities in Nassau County, Long Island in February 2021, five days after he struck Robert Maraj with his car and fled. Maraj, aged 64, was admitted to a local hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

According to editors at Newsday, Polevich pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatality and tampering with physical evidence during a court appearance on Friday.

The judge said Polevich will be sentenced to no more than a year in jail, plus community service and removal of his driver's licence. He will be formally sentenced in August.

Carol Maraj, Nicki's mother, expressed her discontent with the judge's ruling following Polevich's plea.

"I'm not happy with that... one year in jail," she said, according to the outlet.

Carol has mounted a $150 million (£121 million) civil lawsuit against Polevich.

In a statement to Billboard released on Friday, Polevich's lawyer Marc Gann said the 71-year-old is "extremely remorseful" for his actions.

"Mr. Polevich's life story is one of helping others which makes this case so out of character," he said in a statement. "There are no allegations of substance use or abuse as causative of his conduct and it is our belief that a medical heart issue contributed to Mr. Polevich's conduct. Mr. Polevich could not be more sorry for the loss of Mr. Maraj."

Nicki has not yet commented on the news.