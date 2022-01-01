Phoebe Bridgers donating portion of ticket sales to abortion charity

Phoebe Bridgers has vowed to donate a portion of ticket sales from her American tour to an abortion charity.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter - who is reportedly engaged to 'Normal People' star Paul Mescal - announced she will be giving money to The Mariposa Fund in the wake of the leaking of a document by the US Supreme Court, which suggested the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America could be overturned.

Announcing some extra tour dates, she wrote on Instagram: "Tour starts in 7 days.

"A dollar of each ticket will go to The Mariposa Fund, who work to provide abortions, specifically for undocumented people who already face huge systemic barriers when trying to obtain safe reproductive health services.

"We added a bunch of new shows, and I get to play with Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson.

"Forest Hills will be special."

Phoebe's announcement came a few days after she revealed she had an abortion while on tour last year.

The 'Smoke Signals' singer shared her story as she insisted "everyone" should have "access" to abortion services like Planned Parenthood and shared “a big list of places you can donate to right now”.

She tweeted: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Meanwhile, a partygoer recently claimed that the singer introduced Paul as her fiancé as she attended a bash at the Coachella festival in California.

Phoebe performed at the event while Paul was also seen mingling with his 'Normal People' co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones at the festival.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2020 when the American singer referred to Paul as "the cute boy" during an interview and revealed she "got a little pitter-patter" in her heart when she noticed the actor was following her on Instagram.

Paul then landed a role in her music video for the track 'Saviour Complex' before the pair went Instagram official at the end of last year.