Tom Grennan recalls mugging ordeal in New York

Tom Grennan was "at the wrong place at the wrong time" when he was mugged in New York City.

The ‘Little Bit Of Love’ singer was attacked outside a Manhattan bar in April after he performed a gig, and Tom suffered a ruptured ear drum during the dramatic incident.

He said on 'Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk': "I was attacked and had some money stolen off me.

"What happened was I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time and obviously was in the wrong place in New York at that point."

Tom explained that he's still having to protect his ear because of the injury he sustained.

He said: "I ruptured my ear drum, that’s why I’ve got this thing up here because I can’t put anything over my ear really."

John Dawkins, his manager, previously released a statement about the mugging, explaining that Tom was "the victim of an unprovoked attack".

He also revealed that Tom was waiting for his doctor's approval before he resumed touring.

John said in April: "In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

"Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

"Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."

Tom was forced to postpone his Washington show following the mugging. However, he has been able to continue with the tour, and he finished the US leg in Los Angeles on April 27.