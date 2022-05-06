Jewell Caples dead at 53

Jewell Caples has died.

The singer - who was once known as Death Row Records' 'First Lady' - passed away around 5am on Friday (06.05.22) at the age of 53, the record label's former head of security, Reggie Wright Jr., told Vibe.

And her manager, Timonthy Beal, added in a statement: "Jewell was a very special woman with a big heart.

"She had been a guest at my wedding back on February 12th of this year. We shared many many spiritual conversations. She had transformed her life from hardcore gangsta rap to faith-based gospel singer and songwriter.

"We have been working diligently on her comeback, we wish we could have seen her make her big comeback. I will personally miss her a great deal. Goodbye to a great great friend and a very loving woman ... RIP to her, gone but not forgotten. Her spirit will live on through her music for generations to come. Rest In Peace and Power."

Former Death Row labelmate Dazzel Dillinger has paid tribute to Jewell.

He wrote on Instagram: RIP REST N PEACE iamjewellcaples IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING.

"WOW DEATHROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER CLASSIC MUSIC FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING.(sic)"

Although it is unclear how Jewell died, she was hospitalised in March after doctors found 8lbs of fluid on her heart, lungs and legs.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility.

"GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!(sic)"

The 'Woman to Woman' singer began her career contributing vocals for N.W.A. before signing with Death Row Records in 1992.

She later worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur on their respective albums 'The Chronic', 'Doggy Style', and 'All Eyez on Me'.