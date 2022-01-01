Lizzo instantly feels better whenever she performs Good as Hell

Lizzo instantly feels happy whenever she performs her smash hit single Good as Hell.



The Truth Hurts hitmaker wanted to make song for her upcoming album Special that gives her the same feeling Good as Hell does - and she achieved it with her latest single About Damn Time.



"I wanted to write a song that when I'm on stage and performing, I feel better immediately in that moment and I did that with Good As Hell. I wasn't trying to do it with Good As Hell though," she told ET Canada about the empowering anthems. "Every time I'm on stage and it doesn't matter what I went through that day, when I sing Good As Hell, I get emotional, I get happy, and I'm like, 'I need a song like that again'. So when I'm dealing with all the anxieties of the world... I can sing this song and be present for a moment and recharge myself to take on the world."



The 34-year-old also told the publication that she cut some of the songs from Special because she had an epiphany about its vibe when she created About Damn Time.



"I took off a lot of songs that didn't match this new vibe I was in, especially after writing About Damn Time. I wrote this like two months ago and I think I had an epiphany like, 'Oh I only want songs that are love frequency', like, very about love, and also bangers. I wanted to make Lizzobangers (name of debut album) again," she explained.



Special will be released in July.