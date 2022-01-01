Mabel joins LooseFest's star-studded line-up

Mabel has joined the line-up for this year's LooseFest.

The 26-year-old singer - whose hits include 'Don't Call Me Up' and 'Boyfriend' - will perform at the music festival in Newcastle, England, on July 31.

Dean Saunders, who is one of the founding members of LooseFest, said: "We are delighted to add Mabel to our LooseFest 2022 line up!

"We absolutely love her new track ‘Good Luck’ and we can’t wait for her to join us, on what is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated weekends of the year this summer!"

Mabel released her debut album, 'High Expectations', in 2019 and has already surpassed 4.5 billion streams during her career.

The chart-topping star will be joined at the festival by the likes of The Black Eyed Peas, AJ Tracey, Clean Bandit, Example, Hybrid Minds, Jamie Jones, Joel Corry, and Roger Sanchez.

LooseFest is being billed as the largest music festival ever to take place in Newcastle, and the exciting event will feature multiple all-weather stages, as well as a ferris wheel and a street food village.

Mabel previously revealed she's determined to have fun during her stage shows.

The singer doesn't worry too much about the finer details of her shows and is instead focused on entertaining her fans.

She shared: "It isn’t about hitting all the notes or having a perfect stage show, it’s about letting go and enjoying it."

Mabel is also open and honest about her ambitions in the music business.

The singer - who is the daughter of Neneh Cherry and Cameron McVey - admits she wants to "sell loads of records" during her career.

She said: "I’m not embarrassed to say that I want to be really successful and I want to sell loads of records."