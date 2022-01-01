Suki Waterhouse unsure about music career

Suki Waterhouse was hesitant to commit to a music career.

The 30-year-old model and actress has just released her 10-track debut album 'I Can’t Let Go' but admitted she was unsure about the project for a long time.

She told Variety: "It was something that I desperately wanted to do. For probably the last four years as I was putting out these singles, I guess I was testing my own courage and whether or not people would like it. I was definitely slow, just putting out one a year is not the best way to run your music business… I’ve been writing it for a long time, but it’s like the reality of it happening, I was unsure about. And then I just decided to do it.”

Although Suki has been happily dating Robert Pattinson, 35, for the past few years, she revealed that album opener 'Moves' was written during a time in her life when she was "so over being in love".

She explained: "Like it’s so tiring, it’s so exhausting. I’d been alone for a few years and I was quite walled off. I think that song was sort of building myself back into like, I’m going to go for it this time and I’m going to really have to put myself out on a limb. I think I’ve actually got something to give this time, rather than try and fill a void and go into something that you know is going to be a disaster. At the time, I was thinking about how I wanted to do a song that Thelma and Louise would be listening to, that would be on the tape track as they drive off the mountain."