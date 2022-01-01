Kasabian honoured to support Liam Gallagher

Serge Pizzorno has hailed it a "true honour" for Kasabian to be supporting Liam Gallagher at Knebworth.

The singer-and-guitarist admitted it will be "truly magical" to open up for the 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker at the famous venue on 3 and 4 June because he missed out on seeing Liam's old group Oasis perform their legendary gigs at the site back in 1996.

He told NME: “I was one of those trying to get myself a ticket.

"I was there, caning the hell out of those buttons on the phone to try and get a ticket. I missed out, but I watched it on MTV. They were at the top of the mountain of hysteria, and I was at the perfect age to see them rip something like that to pieces. It was so inspiring.

“They made you believe that you could do it yourself. The great thing about the Oasis movement is that they weren’t saying, ‘This is us, look how great we are’ – it was saying, ‘We’ve done it, now you’ve got to do it’.

“Liam’s been there for us from day one, so when he asked us to do it we were like, ‘F****** hell, man – it’s a true honour’. Not only do I get to go this time, but I get to be part of it. I can’t wait.

Serge has stepped in as Kasabian's frontman following the departure of Tom Meighan, who was let go from the band and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work in July 2020, after pleading guilty to assaulting his now-spouse, Vikki Ager, during the incident in April that year, and he's loving his "intense" new role.

He said: “You’re either moshing with everyone or trying to bring it down to a small, tiny moment.

"That’s been an amazing experience. There are moments where it has been pure transcendence where you’re not thinking about anything – you’re just in this ultra-zone where everything is flowing.

“Then there are times when you go, ‘F***! What’s the next line? What’s the next tune?’ There are moments where you’re just in it and there’s nothing else quite like that experience. It’s the most intense thing I’ve ever felt.”