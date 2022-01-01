Adele tells fans she's 'never been happier' as she celebrates birthday

Adele told her followers that she's "never been happier" as she celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday.



The Easy on Me singer took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her followers for their birthday messages and reflect on how much her life has changed in the past year.



"What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!" she wrote. "I've never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always."



The British singer shared two snaps to accompany the message. One showed her wearing a custom black Carolina Herrera minidress with voluminous puff sleeves while standing in a garden, and a close-up snap showed her with a make-up-free face and wavy hair.



Marco Grigoli, Carolina Herrera's design director, posted pictures of the dress in the design studio, while creative director Wes Gordon shared photos of two looks from the runway and explained Adele's dress was a "custom mix" of both.



According to her friends' posts on social media, Adele celebrated her birthday with a low-key pyjama party. Photos show her and her inner circle wearing matching sets and watching 1991's Sleeping With the Enemy, starring Julia Roberts.