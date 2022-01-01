Blossoms score third UK Number 1 album with 'Ribbon Around the Bomb'

Stockport indie export Blossoms bag their third UK Number 1 album with Ribbon Around the Bomb this week.The group – comprising Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - make it a hat-trick of Official Albums Chart Number 1s, with Ribbon Around the Bomb joining 2016’s Blossoms and 2020 record Foolish Loving Spaces as their latest chart-topper. The album also claims Number 1 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with physical formats accounting for 90% of its total sales.Celebrating their Official Number 1 album, Blossoms tell OfficialCharts.com:“It’s happened again! Ribbon Around the Bomb is the Official UK Number 1 album this week – [our] third time. A hat-trick of Number 1s for us.“We’re very proud of this record, so thanks to everyone who bought it. We’re going to have a great night now. Nice one!”Blossoms will join host Jess Izatt on The Record Club next Wednesday 11 May at 6.30pm to give an exclusive insight into their Number 1 album.In at Number 2, Atlanta-born rapper Future enjoys a career-best placing with his ninth studio album I Never Liked You. The record becomes Future’s third UK Top 10 album to date, joining 2015’s Drake collaboration What a Time to Be Alive (6) and 2020’s High Off Life (5).German metal group Rammstein soar straight into the Official Albums Chart at Number 3 with Zeit. The band’s eighth studio album, it becomes their sixth UK Top 40 record to date.Rounding off the Top 5 this week are Thunder, whose fourteenth studio album Dopamine becomes the British rock outfit’s twelfth UK Top 40 LP to date (5).Elsewhere in the Top 10, Bloc Party see a welcome return to the Official Albums Chart with their first record in six years, Alpha Games (7). The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, currently 2022’s biggest new release album of the year so far, also vaults 33 places up the chart following its highly-anticipated vinyl release (9). Dawn FM also makes Number 2 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.Finally, Reef’s sixth studio album Shoot Me Your Ace becomes their first Top 20 placing in 22 years (20), while Let’s Eat Grandma’s Two Ribbons gives the group their first-ever UK Top 40 (26).