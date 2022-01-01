KSI and S-X reunite on new track Locked Out

KSI is featured on S-X's latest track, 'Locked Out'.



The 'Don't Play' hitmaker and the producer and solo artist - whose real name is Sam Andrew Gumbley - have joined forces again on the infectious new single from S-X's upcoming debut studio album.



On the meaning behind the track, S-X said: "The song is a reflection of being "locked out" of someone's presence or energy. Feeling like you don't know where you stand and going through ups and downs as a cycle."



S-X knew he wanted his pal KSI on the track from the start, but they wanted to wait until they landed on the right song.



KSI added: "Sam has always said he's wanted me on his album, but he's waited till it was the right song. That song is now here, 'Locked Out' is one of my favourite songs to date. The whole process from recording the song to filming the music video was so much fun and I can't wait for my audience to hear it, especially since I haven't released music in a while."



S-X previously featured on KSI's 2019 hit 'Down Like That', along with Rick Ross and Lil Baby.



The singer-songwriter has collaborated with the biggest names in music, including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper, J. Cole and Skepta.



The 29-year-old star - who hails from Wolverhampton - received high praise for his EP 'A Repeat Wouldn't Go A Miss' last year, and is set to release his first full-length release in June.



A press release teased: "The release of his debut album in June will fully allow his voice to be truly heard, as he pushes his art into new dimensions and cements his status as an unstoppable artist in his own right. The Wolverhampton wonderkid has a producer's ear, a pop-star's voice, and is one of the nicest guys in the business to boot."



Fans can also catch S-X on tour for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with his run kicking off on June 1 in Nottingham and wrapping in Dublin on June 11.



After leaving Universal Music Group and Eterno Music, S-X signed with RBC Records and BMG last May.



He said: "Coming out of the pandemic, I've signed a new record deal and am making my best music.



"The time is really now for me to prove to the world what I can do. For the last few years, people have said I'm underrated and need more exposure. The music and energy I'm channelling now is going to put things right."



'Locked Out' is available to stream on all major platforms now.