Ride to support Richard Ashcroft at South Facing Festival

Ride are set to support Richard Ashcroft at Crystal Palace Bowl's South Facing Festival.

The former Verve frontman's upcoming open-air gig, as part of the summer concert series on August 6, just got even bigger, with the shoegaze legends set to join the likes of Steve Lamacq, BDRMM, Tess Parks and Alan McGee at the South London park.

Ride - who reunited in 2014 - have a special treat in store for fans, as they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their much-lauded 1990 LP ‘Nowhere’ by performing the record start to finish at the outdoor show.

The group - comprising Andy Bell (Oasis, Beady Eye), Mark Gardener, Laurence Colbert and Steve Queralt - returned with their sixth studio album, 'This Is Not a Safe Place', in 2019.

Its predecessor, 2017's 'Weather Diaries', marked their first LP in 21 years.

South Facing takes place between July 29 to August 2, and will see headline sets from London Grammar, Jungle, Bombay Bicycle Club, Kamasi Washington Ezra Collective, Becky Hill and English National Opera.

South Facing launched last year with performances from the likes of Supergrass and The Streets.

Tickets are available now via kaboodle.co.uk/festival/south-facing-festival-2022.