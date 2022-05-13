Rolling Stones share two unreleased gems from 'Live At The El Mocambo' live album

The Rolling Stones have shared two previously unreleased gems from their famed 1977 Toronto club show.



'Tumbling Dice' and 'Hot Stuff' were recorded at the pair of secret gigs at the 300-capacity El Mocambo venue in March 1977, and they are featured on the upcoming 'Live At The El Mocambo album, which is being released next Friday (13.05.22) in honour of the 'Start Me Up' hitmakers' 60th anniversary.



Available on double CD, 4 LP Black Vinyl, 4 LP Neon Vinyl and digitally, the full set from the March 5 show and three bonus tracks from the March 4 show make up the track-listing.



The new mix is by Bob Clearmountain - the producer who worked on the 'Satisfaction' group's 1981 LP 'Tattoo You'.



Only four of the performances have previously appeared on the 'Love You Live' album in September 1977.



The first two tracks, 'It's Only Rock 'N' Roll' and 'Rip This Joint', are also available on digital platforms now.



The Stones' Toronto club shows came about after a radio contest offered tickets to see the Canadian rock band April Wine, with support from the "Cockroaches", who were in fact the 'Paint it Black' hitmakers.



The set also included Muddy Waters' 'Mannish Boy', Bo Diddley's 'Crackin' Up', 'Let's Spend The Night Together' and and blues classics Big Maceos 'Worried Life Blues' and Willie Dixon's 'Little Red Rooster.'



Those lucky enough to attend got to hear the live debut of 'Worried About You,' which went on to feature on 'Tattoo You', plus highlights 'Honky Tonk Women' and 'Hot Stuff.'



Sir Mick Jagger and co famously started out as the house band at the Crawdaddy Club in Richmond, Surrey, England, in the 60s.



The live album announcement came after it was recently revealed that frontman Mick got a thrill out of playing secret club gigs in between stadium shows.



Joe Satriani played with Mick on his solo tour in 1988 and recalled how much satisfaction the rocker got out of playing surprise sets at bars.



He shared: "It seemed like once a month we would find a bar somewhere and we would make a deal with the local band that we would just walk in and take over their gear. And if we needed to bring an extra guitar, we would. But pretty much we plugged in to whatever they had.



“It was always great, just to see Mick turn it on when he’s literally 12 inches away from the audience.



And they can touch him and everything. He loved playing blues songs and rock and roll favourites and stuff. We all got a kick out of it.”



The live album is released in full on May 13.



Pre-order 'Live At The El Mocambo here: the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/ElMocamboSo.







The track-listing for 'Live At The El Mocambo is:



1. 'Honky Tonk Women' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



2. 'All Down The Line' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



3. 'Hand Of Fate' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



4. 'Route 66' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



5. 'Fool To Cry' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



6. 'Crazy Mama' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



7. 'Mannish Boy' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



8. 'Crackin' Up' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



9. 'Dance Little Sister' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



10. 'Around And Around' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



11. 'Tumbling Dice' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



12. 'Hot Stuff' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



13. 'Star Star' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



14. 'Let's Spend The Night Together' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



15. 'Worried Life Blues' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



16. 'Little Red Rooster' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



17. 'It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



18. 'Rip This Joint' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



19. 'Brown Sugar' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



20. 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



21. 'Melody' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



22.'Luxury' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)



23. 'Worried About You' (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)