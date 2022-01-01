Maroon 5 and Usher to headline Beloved Benefit concert

Maroon 5 and Usher have signed on to headline the Beloved Benefit concert.



The concert, being held on 7 July, will honour the legacy of the late United States Representative John Lewis, according to The Associated Press.



The event was rescheduled from its original February date due to pandemic-related concerns. Concert officials announced the new date on Thursday. It will still take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.



NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will emcee the event.



Along with Maroon 5 and Usher's performances, the Beloved Benefit concert will also feature community leaders and storytellers.



Profits from the concert will be distributed to nonprofits that prioritise economic and community development.



Civil rights activist Lewis served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in July 2020. He was 80.