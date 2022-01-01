Jon Batiste tests positive for Covid-19

Jon Batiste has postponed a concert after testing positive for Covid-19.



The Grammy Award-winning musician has postponed his American Symphony performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday due to the result.



Carnegie Hall officials announced on their website on Thursday, "Jon Batiste must regretfully postpone this concert, as he and members of his team have tested positive for COVID-19. The world premiere of his American Symphony will be rescheduled."



Jon added a personal statement to the site, saying, "I thank all my supporters for their love and understanding. See you all soon!"



The musician shared photos and videos of him and his band rehearsing the symphony on Instagram on Thursday morning, indicating he tested positive later that day.



A new date for the event has not yet been announced.



In addition to the show, the 35-year-old also cancelled other commitments such as his role as bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



Jon's positive test comes days after he gave a surprise performance at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday.