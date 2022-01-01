JoJo Siwa confirms she and Kylie Prew are back together

JoJo Siwa confirmed on Thursday she and Kylie Prew are back together.

The Dancing with the Stars alum took to Instagram to confirm speculation that her new mystery girlfriend is her ex, Kylie.

The couple originally split in October 2021 after making their romance Instagram official in February of that year.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back....(heart emoji)," JoJo wrote on Thursday, sharing a snap of her kissing Kylie on the cheek in front of Cinderella's Castle in Walt Disney World in Florida.

JoJo's father, Tom Siwa, hinted at the rekindled romance a day prior by posting, "Ride partners..." alongside a series of selfies of him, JoJo and Kylie on various attractions.

Last month, the 18-year-old told Extra she was no longer single, but did not reveal who she was dating. When asked if she was back with Kylie, she replied, "I mean, listen, I will (answer this) one day. I'm not saying yes or no... I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."

The former Dance Moms star confirmed the split on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast in November and insisted she and Kylie were still best friends.

"She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life," JoJo said. "I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end."