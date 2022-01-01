YUNGBLUD and WILLOW team up on cathartic pop-rock duet Memories

YUNGBLUD and WILLOW have released their hotly-anticipated collaboration, 'Memories'.



After teasing fans on social media about the duet, the pair have shared the "cathartic" pop-rock anthem.



Speaking of the track, YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dom Harrison - said: "This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world.



"There's something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future - I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It's about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other."



The musicians previously teased fans by sharing a picture of them in the studio together back in December.



What's more, YUNGBLUD had recently admitted he would love to collaborate with Will Smith's daughter - who dropped her famous surname for her music career - as he teased some "cool" features on his next album.



He said: "There's a lot of cool artists I'm working with on this next record. I've made a lot of friends. I made a lot of mates on this journey.



"I love what Willow Smith's doing right now. I'm obsessed with girl in red.



"There's a new wave of artists who are talking from their soul and their reality.



"You know what I'm saying? I ain't confirming anything but I would certainly love to work with them."



Meanwhile, the 24-year-old rocker recently insisted his "mission" in music is to win over his critics, and offered a word of warning to anyone doubting his "authenticity".



He told the latest issue of Spin magazine: “Don't you f****** dare question my authenticity. ‘Cause I got to fucking put cream on. You know what I mean?



"My mission is to make those people slagging me off wearing a Yungblud t-shirt next year, because it's not about telling them to f*** off. It’s about going, ‘Stop hating, get on the dance floor.’ "



The '11 Minutes' star pointed to the way he feels misunderstood by various scenes and fanbases, despite Sir Mick Jagger previously hailing him as proof that "there is still a bit of life in rock and roll".



YUNGBLUD explained: "To Exploited fans, I’m a f****** poser,” he says. “To fucking Ariana Grande fans, I’m scary.



"Ask any great, true, rock and roll artist. They’ve been ridiculed. But this is real. You saw it last night [at the show].



"Everyone’s dressed like each other, but there’s a thousand cultures in a room. It’s f****** liberating.”