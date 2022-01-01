Little Mix vow to reunite after impending hiatus

Little Mix have promised fans their hiatus does not spell the end of the girl group.

The chart-topping band - comprising Jade Thirlwall, 29, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30 - are currently on their last jaunt before they embark on an extended break, and the girls have insisted that while they are set to launch their own solo careers, they are already discussing the next Little Mix reunion.

The girls - who became a trio in December 2020, when Jesy Nelson, 30, quit the band - might be doing their own things over the next few years, but they have vowed to carefully align their schedules so there is no chance of them facing each other in the charts.

Perrie told The Sun newspaper: “We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts. We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

Jade - who has inked a deal with Sony's RCA Records and has joined Harry Styles' management - added: “It’s just not going to happen. There will be a conscious effort from all of us to make sure of that.”

Leigh-Anne said: “We are so close and that’s the thing. We’re all going to be in communication about this the whole time.”

On already wanting to get back together before they go their separate ways, Perrie said: “Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back! We’re like: ‘is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?'"

Jade agreed that while the change is necessary, they have such a strong bond and have every intention of working together in the future.

She added: “You can’t deny our relationship – whenever anyone comes to watch the show or sees us in interviews or on social media it’s pretty obvious that we can’t actually live without each other.

“We know how phenomenal we are together, so why would we never want to do that again? Change has to happen in life, you have to move on at some point and try new things, but it’s such a comfort to know we have each other to come back to.

“We don’t know how long this will be for but I’m already ready for that reunion!”

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers will bow out after their final concert on May 14 at London's The O2 arena, which is being live-streamed across the globe.