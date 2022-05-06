Sheryl Crow 'vomited all day' before performing with The Rolling Stone

Sheryl Crow "vomited all day" before her first performance with The Rolling Stones.

Sir Mick Jagger and co enlisted the 'Soak Up The Sun' hitmaker for a cover of 'Live With Me' at Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium on November 25, 1994, and Sheryl was so "terrified" of sharing a stage with her idols, that she was throwing up in the run-up to the performance.

Before being taken under the wing of the 'Under My Thumb' hitmakers, Sheryl - whose first big gig was performing as a backing singer during the late Michael Jackson's 'Bad' tour between 1987 and 1989 - had felt like an "outsider" in Los Angeles.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: "I was just an outsider, and it was the Stones who kind of plucked me out of [that] and said, ‘Hey, welcome to our scene.' That was the scene I kind of always wanted to be in anyway. It always felt like I was born too late.”

Recalling her first performance with the iconic band, she said: “I vomited all day. I was so terrified.

“Right before I went out, [their saxophonist] Bobby Keys … handed me a bottle of tequila and said, ‘Here’s a little courage,’ and kind of shuffled me out.”

Sheryl, 60, was in awe of frontman Mick, 78, and found it a surreal experience.

She recalled: “I can remember exactly what I was thinking when I was like six inches from Mick [Jagger’s] face.

“‘Oh, this is the guy whose zipper … I unzipped on that record ['Sticky Fingers'].”

The pair have kept in touch over the years, and she recently reunited with the rock veteran on a new cover of 'Live With Me' from 1969's 'Let It Bleed' LP.

The 'First Cut Is The Deepest' singer recruited Mick to play the harp on the Stones track for the soundtrack album to the new 'Sheryl' documentary about her life and career, which is out today (06.05.22).

She said: “I texted him recently and asked him if he would play harp on [a cover of the Rolling Stones song] ‘Live With Me'. As I was texting him, I was just thinking, I can’t even believe I have his phone number.”