Harry Styles unveils new Love On Tour 2022 dates

Harry Styles has extended his mammoth 'Love On Tour' 2022 dates, including 10-date residencies in New York and Los Angeles.



The 'As It Was' hitmaker is set to kick off the 32-date jaunt with two consecutive nights at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on August 15 and 16.



He'll then make the world-famous Madison Square Garden 'Harry's House' between August 28 and September 2, before heading to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for five nights, and then onto Chicagos United Center for the same number of shows.



The tour will wrap with 10 nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for 10, with the final date set for November 15.



At MSG in New York City, the former One Direction star will be supported by Blood Orange, while Ben Harper will open for Harry in Los Angeles.



Jessie Ware is the special guest for Chicago, and Madi Diaz and the Gabriels will open for the 'Golden' hitmaker in Toronto and Austin, respectively.



Fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform until Thursday, May 19 at 10pm ET for the presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public Wednesday, May 25 starting at 12pm local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.



The North American tour dates come after Harry announced London and New York 'One Night Only' album release shows.



On May 24, the pop star will give those lucky enough to bag tickets to the intimate concert at London's O2 Academy Brixton the chance to witness him perform the songs from his eagerly-awaited LP 'Harry's House'.



Tickets go on general sale on May 11 at 10am via HStyles.co.uk/Tour.



On the album's global release date of May 20, the 28-year-old singer will perform 'Harry's House' in its entirety at the New York edition of 'One Night Only' at the UBS Arena.



Harry recently shared the 13-song track-listing for the follow-up to 2019's 'Fine Line', which is released on May 20.







Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' 2022 dates:



Mon Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)



Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)



Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)



Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)



Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)



Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)



Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)



Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)



Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)



Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)



Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)



Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)



Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)



Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)



Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)