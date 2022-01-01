Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on abortion rights debate during concert

Olivia Rodrigo addressed the topic of abortion rights during her concert on Wednesday night.



Footage filmed by fans in attendance at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. was posted online on Thursday and shows the Sour hitmaker offering up her take on the controversial issue.



Earlier this week, an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked online, with the document indicating that U.S. Supreme Court justices are considering overturning Roe v. Wade - the landmark 1973 decision - and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a pending final judgment on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.



"Because we're in D.C., I couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision," Olivia stated to the crowd. "Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."



Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization is a case about the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that bans abortion after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision is expected by late June or early July.



A representative for the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document on Wednesday, but insisted "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case".