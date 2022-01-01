Maneskin to release new single, Supermodel, next week

Maneskin are set to return with their new single, 'Supermodel', next week.



The 2021 'Eurovision' winners have unveiled the artwork and release date of May 13 for their first song of the year.



Alongside the cover of a model face-down in a pool, they teased on social media: “SUPERMODEL New single. Out on May 13th.”



The band's last single was October 2021's 'Mammamia'.



'Supermodel' is released the day before the grand finale of the 2022 'Eurovision Song Contest', and the 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' hitmakers are expected to perform the new track at the event in Turin, Italy.



Maneskin - comprising Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi - shot to international stardom after winning the televised song contest with their song 'Zitti e Buoni'.



Meanwhile, the group are set to embark on their rescheduled 'Loud Kids Get Louder' tour later this year, which will see them travel to North America, Europe and the UK.



In a statement, Maneskin said: "The Loud Kids Get Louder tour will actually see our very first headline tour in North America.



"All our rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand + we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets."



Thanking fans for their patience, they added: “We really want to thank you for being so understanding during this long period as we got this in place. We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this announcement, and we feel very grateful towards all our beloved fans for your love, support and understanding. We missed you and we missed performing, and we can not wait to play for you all again!”



The run was delayed amid the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.