Kanye West sued by pastor over sermon sample

Kanye West has been hit with a lawsuit from a pastor who claims the rapper sampled a sermon without permission.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Texas-based pastor David Paul Moten filed the lawsuit against West, Universal Music Group Recordings, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D Music.

Moten alleged that a sermon featured on the Donda track Come to Life, lasts "70 seconds of the five-minute, 10-second track... which is more than 20 per cent of the song".

In court documents, he added that West's use of the sermon was an example of the music industry "wilfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission".

Representatives for West and the record companies have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The Donda album was released last August.