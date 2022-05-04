Madonna launches 50 track remix album

Madonna is launching a new remix album featuring 50 tracks.



The 63-year-old superstar made history when she topped the Billboard Dance Club chart for the 50th time with the release of 'Girl Gone Wild' back in 2020 and will now celebrate the milestone with the release of career-spanning compilation 'Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.'



The 50-track anthology will be released on streaming services and as a 3-CD and a 6-LP edition on August 19 but an abridged 16-track version of the collection simply titled 'Finally Enough Love' will be available from June 16 and the 'Like a Virgin' songstress has teased fans with the release of 'Into the Groove' (You Can Dance Remix Edit'), which was never available digitally until Wednesday (04.05.22).



A limited edition version on red and black vinyl will also be available, exclusively at Madonna’s official store and is available for pre-order now.



The 'Vogue' hitmaker has included her favourite remixes of classic tracks such as 'Like a Prayer' and 'Express Yourself' but will also feature rare and unreleased versions of hits such as 'Ray of Light' and 'Everybody.'



All tracks have been remastered and the album will revisit classic anthems such as 'Material Girl', 'Beautiful Stranger' and 'Hollywood' but will also feature a newly digitised version of her Britney Spears collaboration 'Me Against the Music' and will also include an exclusive version of her 2012 hit 'Bitch I’m Madonna', on which she teamed up with rap Nicki Minaj.



The release of the 220-minute album marks the first in what has been described as a multi-year-reissue initiative with music giants Warner, so fans can expect more to come from the Queen of Pop.



