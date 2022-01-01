Phoebe Bridgers reveals she had an abortion last year

Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion last year as she spoke out against America's Supreme Court's intention to overturn abortion rights on Tuesday.



Earlier this week, a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court revealed that the justices have privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case which has kept basic abortion rights legal in the U.S. since 1973.



In response, Phoebe took to Twitter to share her personal story to show her support for access to a legal abortion.



"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here's a big list of places you can donate to right now."



The singer, who didn't disclose further details, shared a link to an article featuring a list of U.S. abortion rights organisations.



Phoebe wasn't the only celebrity to react to the news. Whoopi Goldberg expressed her outrage at the leak on U.S. TV show The View, saying, "This is my body! You got people telling me I’ve got to wear a mask or don’t wear a mask or do this, everybody wants to tell me what to do but you won’t let me make my decision about my body. You are not the person to make that decision!’



"Getting an abortion is not easy, making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly, it’s not something you can just do."



Halsey issued a lengthy statement on social media condemning the possible overturn, calling it "a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child".



"Pregnancy and having a child is a dangerous and life-altering experience, though one that can be beautiful if you are consenting and desiring of it," she wrote. "Everyone deserves the right to choose and the right to make that choice safely. Please take action."



Meanwhile, Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted, "I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must."



Mark Ruffalo, Amber Tamblyn and Sara Bareilles also spoke out against the decision, while Amy Schumer attended a protest in New York.