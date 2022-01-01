Sophie Turner calls second child 'best blessing ever'

Sophie Turner has broken her silence about her second pregnancy.

The Game of Thrones actress has been photographed with a baby bump for the past few months and she and her husband Joe Jonas publicly confirmed they were expecting another child during red carpet appearances at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March and Met Gala this week.

During a cover interview for the latest issue of ELLE U.K. magazine, Sophie opened up about her pregnancy for the first time.

"It's what life is about for me - raising the next generation," she gushed. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Sophie and Joe, who married in 2019, are also parents to daughter Willa, who turns two in July. The 26-year-old explained that Willa doesn't fully understand that she's about to become a big sister.

"I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' And she'll go, 'Baby'. But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby', and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, 'Baby'. So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it," she shared. "But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time - she's claiming her territory."

Sophie also explained that she is "very protective" of Willa and tries to expose her to the public as little as possible.

"My daughter never asked for any of this," Sophie stated. "It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that. We'll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don't think we would professionally let her do anything until she's 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child."