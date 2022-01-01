BGT star Calum Scott to perform at Royal Albert Hall to mark 50 years of Pride

Calum Scott is to perform at the Royal Albert Hall to mark 50 Years of Pride.



The 33-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'Britain's Got Talent' back in 2015 before releasing his chart-storming album 'Only Human' in 2018 - will take to the stage at the prestigious London venue in June for 'Proud and Loud: Celebrating 50 Years Of Pride' to mark half a century since the first London Pride march for gay men back in 1972.



Pride in London’s Executive Director Christopher Joell-Deshields said in a statement: "The LGBT+ community in the UK has come so far in the past 50 years, and this concert will be a great moment to celebrate our journey and where we are today! However, it is also a time to acknowledge the work still to be done and what the next 50 years will look like. We are so grateful to all of the artists, LGBT+ icons and allies who will help make a night to remember."



The 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker - who himself is openly gay - will be joined in the lineup by 'Girls Like Girls' songstress Hayley Kiyoko, who has often been vocal about her support for the gay community.



Pride in London has teamed up with with IHG Hotels Resorts’® Out Open Employee Network for the historic event and IHG bosses explained that they are "proud" to be working with the foundation on the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march.



Stephen Quick and Peter Brennan said: "This year, on the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in London, we are proud to be sponsoring Pride in London for the first time. Our sponsorship builds on our long running celebration of Pride Month around the world, which our LGBT+ employee network Out Open sits at the heart of.”



'Proud and Loud: Celebrating 50 Years Of Pride' will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday 4 June.



Further acts are yet to be announced and and tickets are on sale at https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2022/proud-and-loud/