Suggs Paul Weller launch new single based on their schooldays

Suggs Paul Weller have launched a new single based on their schooldays.



The newly-formed duo - which is made up of Madness frontman Suggs, 61, and The Jam rocker Paul Weller, 63, - were inspired to pen 'Ooh Do U Fink U R' based on a phrase they heard in the classroom back in the 1970s but Suggs admitted that while he "loves teachers", he never had a "great one."



He said: "I think teachers are the best people in the world, I love them with all my heart. But you know all those great teachers you read about who dragged their pupils up, and encouraged them and made them into the best possible version of themselves they could be? Well, unfortunately I didn’t have one of those!



The 'House of Fun' hitmaker - whose real name is Graham McPherson - went on to explain that the song's title "sums up his school years" and that chatting to his fellow music star inspired him to write a song about "never giving up."



In a statement,:"'‘Ooh Do U Fink U R’ was a phrase I heard more often than I wished and sums up my school years- constantly being told to know my place and keep in my box, being given no encouragement but still never giving in, and never giving up. Chatting to Paul reminded me of those experiences. We both found enthusiasm and a purpose in music, and that pulled us through!"



Meanwhile, Paul went on to pay tribute to his fellow musician, noting that the collaboration has been on the cards for years and "really loves" the track they have come up with together.



He said: "Me Suggs have been talking about doing something together for the last few years so to see it finally happen is amazing! I love the tune and working with him. He’s truly a man of many talents. We wanted to do something special and I really think this track is!"



The track - which has been described as a "gloriously sunny, optimistic and defiant Motown influenced stomper" - is available to stream digitally now and will also be released as a limited edition numbered 7” vinyl on 17th June in time for Father's Day.



Listen to ‘Ooh Do You Fink U Are’, watch the music video and pre order the vinyl at https://bit.ly/3kCpEuj.