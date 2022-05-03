Blossoms fans evacuated from Stockport gig due to 'false fire alarm'

Fans were "temporarily evacuated" from Blossoms' homecoming gig in Stockport after a fire alarm was set off.

The 'Honey Sweet' rockers were streaming their album film for their latest LP 'Ribbon Around The Bomb' at Stockport Plaza on Tuesday night (03.05.22), and hadn't got on stage yet, when the audience had to leave the building for what turned out to be a false alarm.

Taking to Twitter to apologise for the interruption, the Tom Ogden-fronted band wrote: "Sorry about the fire alarm that went off at @StockportPlaza1. All sorted now. False alarm. The venue’s letting everyone back in now so we’ll see you on stage very shortly x (sic)"

A gig-goer told Manchester Evening News: "Blossoms weren’t on yet. There’s a film on promoting their new album and they cut that short, and someone came on and said, ‘Due to circumstances out of our control our alarms have gone off and we will have to evacuate the building.'"

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service told the local news outlet it was a "false alarm".

Blossoms went on to perform an 18-song setlist, including their entire fourth studio album in order, plus fan-favourites 'Honey Sweet', ‘There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and 'Charlemagne’.

Meanwhile, Tom recently admitted he "wasn't very happy" in Blossoms before lockdown.

The 29-year-old singer - who shot to fame back in 2014 as the lead singer of the indie-pop band along with Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - admitted that despite playing to a packed stadium in their hometown of Stockport in summer 2019, he "lost sight" of enjoying things.

He said: "There was a period before lockdown where I wasn’t very happy with what we were doing. We played at Edgeley Park in the summer of 2019 and, frankly, I didn’t enjoy it. “I had a bit of imposter syndrome. I was comparing myself to everyone and I just wanted everything to be perfect. I really lost sight of living in the moment and enjoying it."

However, Tom went on to claim that the band has such an "affinity" with the Greater Manchester town and noted that the band want to play in a "huge f****** field" there as they now see "no limit" to possibilities.

He said: "We’ve got such an affinity with Stockport. The next step would be a show in a huge f****** field somewhere there. We don’t see a limit to what we can achieve."