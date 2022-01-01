Post Malone to be first-time father

Post Malone is going to be a dad.



In a statement to TMZ, the Circles rapper confirmed he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.



Post, real name Austin Post, did not share any further details about his partner, though editors at the website insisted she isn't a public figure.



"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life," he said of the baby news. "I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."



In addition, Post and his girlfriend reportedly hosted a baby shower in Southern California last weekend.



Post previously dated Ashlen Diaz from 2015 until 2018. It's unclear how long he's spent with his current partner.