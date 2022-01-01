Cardi B complains 'fame has turned me into a prisoner' after joking about drugs

Cardi B has insisted she was joking when she asked celebrities to do drugs at a Met Gala afterparty.



According to editors at Page Six, the rapper encouraged guests to “take a shot right now, everybody take a line (of cocaine)” while hosting an afterparty held at the Standard in New York City on Monday night.



But following backlash online, Cardi filmed an Instagram Live video on Tuesday in which she rejected the claims and noted that she feels like the celebrity who is always in “the principal’s office”.



Calling the comments “a joke,” the I Like It star complained, “Fame has turned me into a prisoner.”



Cardi went on to note that her friends began calling her on Tuesday morning to tell her that her videos of the party had gone viral.



“I make one joke as a hostess because I am hosting a party and it gets twisted. Why can’t every celebrity joke around and say slick s**t?” she asked viewers.



“I’m tired. I can’t be myself anymore,” Cardi continued, adding she’s “scared” to make any wrong moves. “Anything that will go on social media is always bad. If I could click my f**king feet three times and go back to f**king 2013 when I was just a regular b**ch, dancing and making money every single night, that is where I want to be. That’s when I was me.”