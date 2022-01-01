Justin Bieber had 'emotional breakdown' after realising marriage didn't fix his problems

Justin Bieber had "a little bit of an emotional breakdown" after marrying Hailey Bieber because he realised it didn't solve his personal issues.



During an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, the Peaches hitmaker explained that he expected all of his problems to disappear after he tied the knot with the model in 2018 and that didn't happen.



"It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," he confessed. "It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man.



"You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realise, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."



The singer originally dated Hailey briefly between December 2015 and January 2016 before they reconciled in June 2018. They quietly got married later that year and had a big wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.



Elsewhere in the interview, Justin discussed his relationship with God and how religion's increased role in his life has "really changed everything".



"Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself," he shared. "When you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we're going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves. And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man."