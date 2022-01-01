Sum 41's Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh is "100 per cent cancer-free" after having a tumour removed.

The 'In Too Deep' group's guitarist gave the positive update after finding out he had a cancerous mass in March.

He wrote on Instagram: “Within two weeks I went through surgery in order to get rid of a tumour that ended up being #cancer.

“Don’t be concerned, my brush with this serious disease was very short lived thanks to the help of great doctors, a friend that helped me get a bone scan within weeks of my surgery, my family (extended included), the amazing people at #LDK (up the Kzinti!) and last but not least the emotion, physical and celery juice support that @krennykren and my wonderfully amazing gifted, did I mention wonderful, kids gave me.”

Thanking loved ones and fans for their support, he added: “Something incredible that this disease taught me is how many amazing and supportive people I have in my life. I’m beyond thankful for you and I’m forever in your debt. So as of now I’m cancer free and ready to enjoy tour life again with a fresh perspective on everything.”

The 41-year-old rocker's mother is currently battling the disease and he's set to take part in The Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay For Life to raise vital funds to help provide Canadian cancer patients with the care they need.

Sharing a link to his fundraising page, Dave added: "If you have the time please pledge your support or join @krennykren and I at this year’s @relayforlife on Saturday #June11 We are attending in support of my mother who is beating cancer at this very moment and anyone else who’s life cancer has touched. The @cancersociety link for donations is: https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RelayForLife/?pg=teamlist fr_id=28191 Photographers, please reach out and let me know your socials so I can tag you!! (sic)"

Sum 41 are currently on the co-headlining 'Blame Canada Tour' of North America with Simple Plan.